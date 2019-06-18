Samsung suggests telly watchers scan for malware, then changes its mind

YOU'RE ABOUT TO SIT DOWN and watch The Only Way Is Made In Love Island on your slick Samsung QLED TV and suddenly your confronted with a malware attack.

That seemingly unlikely situation is something Samsung reckons could happen, as its Samsung Support USA Twitter account tweeted that folks using its QLED TVs connected to WiFi should scan their TVs for malware "every few weeks" in order to keep it running smoothly.

This might seem a bit bizarre given anti-viruses for TV aren't exactly common consumer knowledge. We all know our PCs need a bit of TLC now and again - mostly because of the amount of porn downloaded; you know who you are - but scanning telly boxes is not a common practice.

Sammy also tweeted a video showing how its customers can perform a malware scan on their gogglebox. But it clearly must have had a change of mind, as it deleted the tweet and the one suggesting users scan their QLED sets... it just didn't quite do it before the BBC's Leo Kelion got wind of it and captured the tweets.

Just in case you missed how to virus check your Samsung TV before the tweet was deleted pic.twitter.com/bJctBQo8F6 — Leo Kelion (@LeoKelion) 17 June 2019

There's not a lot of other details surrounding this, such as why Samsung decided to tweet something that could inject a dose of paranoia among some telly lovers. But the Beeb heard from some security boffins who weren't exactly impressed with Samsung's tweeting.

"Trying to place the burden on users like this won't work," Scott Helme from Security Headers told the BBC. "At the very least, Samsung should provide an on-screen prompt if this were really necessary."

TV malware is not exactly prolific, though there's definitely an argument for all internet-connected devices to have some form of security and malware mitigation in place. But Sammy TVs make use of the company's own Tizen operating system which reportedly often comes with McAfee anti-virus software built-in.

We're not going to say Samsung has dropped the ball here, but there's definitely an argument that the firm should take care of telly security itself and not rely on television oglers to do it themselves. µ