Adobe's experimental AI tool can tell if something's been Photoshopped

Look at them, using Photoshop like a pro. MS Paint too good for you, your majesty?

THANKS TO PHOTOSHOP, convincingly editing pictures has never been easier if you have the time and patience. At INQ, we prefer to cut corners and use MS-Paint with solid results, but more professional jobs could soon be easier to smoke out, thanks to a joint project between Adobe and UC Berkeley researchers.

A bunch of images were created using Photoshop's "Face Aware Liquify" tool, and mixed with a set of expertly human-doctored photographs. When humans were shown the original image and the doctored version, they spotted the fakes 53 per cent of the time, but the artificial intelligence hit 99 per cent.

That's pretty good - changing a coin toss guess into near certainty, but the AI isn't quite done showboating. As well as being able to point out what areas might have been changed, the AI can also predict what methods have been used to change the image.

Better still, it'll have a stab at undoing the vandalism, and returning the image to its former untampered glory. Not perfectly, but well enough to impress the researchers all the same: it's like having an undo button on someone else's work, and who hasn't always wanted one of those?

"It might sound impossible because there are so many variations of facial geometry possible," said Professor Alexei A. Efros of UC Berkeley. "But, in this case, because deep learning can look at a combination of low-level image data, such as warping artifacts, as well as higher level cues such as layout, it seems to work."

With doctored images, deep fakes and fake news being just part of the internet scenery nowadays, it's nice that Adobe is looking into how its own product could be inadvertently part of the problem. Not nice enough for us to forgive all those Flash security holes, but nice all the same. µ