Amazon is making cuts in the games department

YOU MAY THINK that Amazon's relationship with games starts with picking one out from the warehouse, and ends when it gets posted through your letterbox, but that's actually not the case. Since 2011, Amazon Game Studios has been making mobile games, and in 2014 announced its intention to make AAA titles.

The most ambitious of these - Crucible and New World - are still in the works, but the studio will have to make them with fewer employees that before. "Dozens" fewer, if a report from Kotaku is to be believed.

As the E3 convention drew to a close for another year, Amazon was sending notice to a number of employees at its Game Studio that they had 60 days to find a new role at the company or leave with a severance package. The move apparently includes the cancellation of a number of unannounced games that will now never see the light of day.

The company confirmed to Kotaku that it was downsizing the games department, but made it clear that the studio wasn't shutting up shop, and that game production would continue. "Amazon Game Studios is reorganizing some of our teams to allow us to prioritize development of New World, Crucible, and new unannounced projects we're excited to reveal in the future," a spokesperson said.

"These moves are the result of regular business planning cycles where we align resources to match evolving, long-range priorities. We're working closely with all employees affected by these changes to assist them in finding new roles within Amazon. Amazon is deeply committed to games and continues to invest heavily in Amazon Game Studios, Twitch, Twitch Prime, AWS, our retail businesses, and other areas within Amazon."

That as may be, but outside of mobile games with names like "Airport Mania" and "Simplz: Zoo", Amazon has only had one release: The Grand Tour Game, which unsurprisingly ties in with the Amazon Prime show of the same name. It's averaging 52 per cent on Metacritic. µ