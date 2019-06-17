Huawei announces swinging cuts to production as sales plummet 40 per cent

HUAWEI HAS revealed revised plans for the next two years, and they're not pretty.

Company founder Ren Zhengfei has admitted that sales, since the US trade ban began, have plummeted 40 per cent outside China, leading to a revision of production targets.

The company will be slashing $30bn (£24bn) from its production budget over the next 24-months. This will mean that the company's sales will flatline at $100bn during that time, where it had been widely expected to emerge as the biggest company in the mobile market sometime during that period.

Mr Ren added that the company will have to "remain vigilant" in 2021, although sales in its home market of China remain buoyant.

The company has said that its R&D budget will remain at its current levels - after all, who knows what the situation will be in two years time?

The immediate problem for Huawei remains how it offers any continuity with what has gone before. At present, the US ban means that ARM and Google are the most crucial amongst a raft of companies and organisations that have halted relations with the Chinese company, to ensure they can comply with the law.

No ARM means no access to the technology that powers the vast majority of Android phones, whilst No Google means no access to the serviced version of Android, or to Google's apps within.

With no sign of an end in sight to the deadlock, Huawei is already working on its own operating system that uses the open source version of Android for compatibility, known as ArkOS or Hongmeng. It is also said to be investigating SailfishOS, a Linux variant based on Jolla, as an alternative to Windows (yeah, good luck with that) which can also emulate Android for running apps.

The decimation of Huawei's consumer product lines was an unexpected (or perhaps ill-thought-through) side effect of the real alleged target for the trade ban - the alleged security risk posed by Huawei's 5G networking equipment. μ