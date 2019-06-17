Nvidia Shield TV refresh spotted in Google Play Console

THE NVIDIA SHIELD TV has become so synonymous with the Android TV world that the terms are becoming almost interchangeable.

Despite having just one minor upgrade during its five-year lifespan, the regular software upgrades and updates have meant that the home streaming hub remains as relevant as ever.

But, before you get too excited, this isn't a next-generation device, its an overhaul - long overdue, but hardly earth-shattering.

The new version was spotted in the Google Play Console with a codename of mdarcy. It will boast Android 9 Pie out of the box (hooray!) but will still be powered by the Nvidia Tegra X1 GPU.

You could argue that this is a pretty old bit of kit, but when it arrived it was so far ahead of the curve for set-top boxes, it's still very much in-its-own today. After all, it's the same muscle that powers the Nintendo Switch, and demand for that isn't exactly slowing down.

What else do we know? Well, not a lot. Nvidia is yet to make an official announcement, and the picture in the Google Play Console looks identical to the most recent version - the Nvidia Shield TV 2017.

Either its an old picture, or there's not much change in store - last time it was just a few port positions and an ergonomic overhaul for the controllers, and there's little to suggest any different here.

The X1 could well be retooled to run a bit faster, but even that wasn't exactly a cause of problems before, so there's very little evidence of an upgrade opportunity, it seems that NVIDIA just wants to give enough of a refresh to keep the Shield relevant a bit longer.

Nvidia is already said to be (finally) working on an updated version of its Shield Tablet, still one of the finest Android tablets we've seen, and we'd like to think it's ahead of a relaunch of the range later in the year. μ