O2 confirms its 5G network is definitely still coming in 2019

Want O2 5G? You'll need an expensive but (currently) quite pointless handset from here...

THE LAST HORSE crosses the line. The CEO of O2, Mark Evans, has confirmed that the mobile network operator is "committed to launching 5G this year."

This confirmation means that, with varying degrees of coverage, all four of the big players will have 5G this year, with Vodafone, EE and Three already revealing their plans.

Evans added that he was "excited" to show customers what new experiences 5G can offer customers - an excitement that may or may not correlate with the need for buyers to upgrade to shareholder-pleasingly priced handsets and tariffs.

While no new details were forthcoming - Evans was more keen to talk about O2's plans for the Apple Watch - the company has previously given us a roadmap of its plans, which starts with the capital cities of each of the UK's four nations, and then moves out into more cities in 2020.

Of course, O2 will already have competition in all of those. Last month EE switched on 5G in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff, as well as Manchester and Birmingham for good measure, Vodafone will follow on July 3, with switch-ons in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London, and Three will arrive fashionably late in August, with a launch in London, before pushing into 25 more towns and cities before the year is out.

By comparison, O2's plans look a touch on the vague side, but as mentioned earlier, Evans was more keen to talk about the company's plans for Apple Watch. Specifically, Apple's wearable is now part of its custom plans scheme, meaning customers can personalise how much they want to pay and how long they want to be paying it for.

"It can't be right that rigid contracts and inflexibility are still stopping consumers from accessing the benefits and freedom of advanced technology like Apple Watch Series 4, offering breakthrough communication and fitness features," he said, introducing the feature.

Hopefully he has a similar attitude to 5G, when O2 finally decides to reveal more concrete details. µ