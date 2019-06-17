Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals 90Hz screen and quad cameras

WHILE THE FUTURE of Huawei is looking uncertain, we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the firm's next flagship smartphone.

Leaked renders shared by Chinese website ITHome reveals that the Mate 30 Pro will - should it ever make it to market - will sport a near bezel-free display with a punch hole in the upper-left corner to accommodate two cameras.

Around the back, the Mate 30 Pro will sport a rectangular camera array similar to that seen on the Mate 20 Pro, but this time it'll house four lenses rather than three. While exact specs are not yet known, this camera system is said to offer 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

The renders also show us that the Mate 30 Pro in will be available in a number of colour options, including Black, Red, White and Blue.

In addition to renders of the phone, the leak claims the Mate 30 Pro will be the company's first flagship device to have a 90Hz refresh rate - like that found on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Elsewhere, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is rumoured to pack a Kirin 985 SoC paired with a Balong 5000 5G modem, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,200mAh battery with 55w fast charging support.

The handset, if anything like the Mate 20 Pro, will likely make its debut in October. If still plagued by the US trade ban, it could be the company's first smartphone to run its own 'Hongmeng' operating system. µ