Huawei's Mate 30 Pro might make its debut on 19 September

THE LAUNCH of Huawei's next flagship smartphone could be just weeks away, according to Russian news site, High-tech.mail.ru.

Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 Pro - presumably alongside the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite - in Europe on 19 September, according to the report, which notes that the device will debut the firm's Kirin 990 SoC that doubles-down on energy efficiency.

The site claims that Dr. Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei's Consumer Business Software President, spilled the launch date to reporters at a briefing held at the company's developer conference in China last week.

Seperately, reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe claims the incoming Huawei flagship will phone will sport two 40MP sensors in a circular arrangement on its backside.

We're also expecting the Mate 30 lineup to arrive running Huawei's new EMUI 10 based on Android Q. The company announced last week that, from 8 September, EMUI 10 - which boasts system-wide dark mode and a DeX-like desktop mode - will be available to try on the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro.

18/6/19: While the future of Huawei is looking uncertain, we now have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the firm's next flagship smartphone.

Leaked renders shared by Chinese website ITHome reveals that the Mate 30 Pro will - should it ever make it to market - will sport a near bezel-free display with a punch hole in the upper-left corner to accommodate two cameras.

Around the back, the Mate 30 Pro will sport a rectangular camera array similar to that seen on the Mate 20 Pro, but this time it'll house four lenses rather than three. While exact specs are not yet known, this camera system is said to offer 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

The renders also show us that the Mate 30 Pro in will be available in a number of colour options, including Black, Red, White and Blue.

In addition to renders of the phone, the leak claims the Mate 30 Pro will be the company's first flagship device to have a 90Hz refresh rate - like that found on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Elsewhere, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is rumoured to pack a Kirin 985 SoC paired with a Balong 5000 5G modem, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,200mAh battery with 55w fast charging support.

The handset, if anything like the Mate 20 Pro, will likely make its debut in October. If still plagued by the US trade ban, it could be the company's first smartphone to run its own 'Hongmeng' operating system. µ