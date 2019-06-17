Cellebrite claims it can now unlock any iPhone for cops

Every one of these potential criminals' phones can be searched now, thank God

ARE YOU AN FBI agent stuck on a tricky case with an iPhone you just can't open? Cellebrite to the rescue! The Israeli firm best known for helping the FBI out of a jam by hacking an iPhone 5C central to the San Bernardino shooting case has revealed it can now hack any iPhone, running anything up to the latest version of iOS: 12.3.

It made the announcement on Twitter in the same way that Walkers might announce a new, unpalatable flavour of crisps, rather than a security firm pushing a morally and legally dubious way of cracking security protocols.

Cellebrite is proud to introduce #UFED Premium! An exclusive solution for law enforcement to unlock and extract data from all iOS and high-end Android devices. To learn more, click here: https://t.co/WHsaDxzoXz pic.twitter.com/BSixEkyAuL — Cellebrite (@Cellebrite_UFED) June 14, 2019

"Gain access to 3rd party app data, chat conversations, downloaded emails and email attachments, deleted content and more," the linked web page reads, sounding like a daytime shopping channel pitch.

"Increase your chances of finding the incriminating evidence and bringing your case to a resolution," it adds, reminding us that it's actually talking about criminal investigations, alarmingly enough.

As well as promising to crack iPhones running anything from iOS 7 (iPhone 5S/C onwards) to iOS 12.3 (the current version), Cellebrite also promises to make mincemeat out of pesky things like a human's fundamental right to privacy on Android too.

Specifically, it claims to support "high-running Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy S6/S7/S8/S9 models" and "popular device models from Motorola, Huawei, LG and Xiaomi." Finally: some good news for Windows Phone evangelists.

The page also points out that it's an "on-premise solution," meaning that the product will be purchased for use onsite. Ironically this creates its own security problems, and given that you could buy older Cellebrite solutions on eBay for around $100 earlier this year, it's possible that this may only be a timed exclusive for law enforcement, one way or another. µ