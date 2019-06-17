Samsung's Galaxy Fold won't arrive until August at the earliest

It's not looking good for the first foldables

IT LOOKS LIKE Samsung won't release the Galaxy Fold until August at the earliest after debunking talk of a July release.

That's according to the Korea Herald, which reports that Samsung has denied that the handset would debut in July, despite earlier comments to the contrary from the firm's smartphone boss DJ Koh.

"If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now," a Samsung official remarked. "Nothing has progressed since the April delay."

This means that the Galaxy Fold is unlikely to rear its head until August at the earliest, suggesting that it could launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 which is expected to debut on 10 August.

The flexible smartphone was first set to be released in April this year, just two months after making its MWC debut. However, problems with the handset came to light soon after review units were sent to press, with a number of journalists reporting that the screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

Samsung then postponed the official release date, and despite stating that the launch "will not be too late" and repeatedly promising to announce a release date in the "coming weeks", we're still none the wiser as to when it will arrive.

According to a recent report, the process of fixing the issue is taking longer than the company initially anticipated.

The prolonged delay could also have something to do with Huawei's recent announcement that it's delaying the release of its foldable smartphone - the Mate X - putting Samsung under less it pressure to beat the Chinese firm to market.

While it remains unclear when the device will see the light of day, the ongoing hold-ups at least give you time to save up the £1,800 you'll need to buy one. µ