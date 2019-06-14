UK gov's porn block is a privacy disaster waiting to happen, says new report

WE'RE SHOCKED. SHOCKED, we say. Well, not that shocked.

For months, various outlets including this one have been highlighting what anybody with any internet sense knows: the incoming UK porn blocks won't work, and will cause a fair few privacy slip ups along the way.

With just a month to go until the government (maybe?) rolls out porn blocks for under 18s and tug tokens for over 18s that still want to enjoy the less fine things of life, a new report from the Open Rights Group (ORG) has highlighted yet more problems: this time in BBFC age verification certificate standards and data protection.

"Due to the sensitive nature of age verification data, there needs to be a higher standard of protection than the baseline which is offered by data protection legislation," said ORG director Jim Killock. Surprise, surprise: there isn't.

"The BBFC's standard is supposed to deliver this. However, it is a voluntary standard, which offers little information about the level of data protection being offered and provides no means of redress if companies fail to live up to it," he continued. "Its requirements are vague and a ‘tick box' exercise. This renders it pointless, misleading and potentially dangerous as advice to consumers seeking safe products."

Oh good. Because nobody is better at making rational choices that won't come back to bite them later than a horny person.

As well as being a voluntary certification, there are no penalties for those that sign up to the standard, then fail to meet the required level of competence. Worse, given the standard was only published in April, it's doubtful that anybody will have time to thoroughly apply it before next month.

Will this report change anything? Don't hold your breath. For one thing, the public is broadly in favour of the policy for now, despite also believing that it won't work. Aren't humans wonderful?

Not only that, but even if there were political will to change it, the government has briefly stopped being obsessed with Brexit to be obsessed with its own internal leadership elections instead. A new Tory leader is expected on the week of July 22 - that's at least seven days after the porn block is (currently) due to begin.

Perhaps a pro-porn policy could win over undecided Tory members in the leadership election. Marketing is tricky, but not impossible: while the one candidate with the word ‘cock' in his name has pulled out, there's still a Johnson up for grabs. µ