Mozilla launches new 'Firefox family' logos with up to 30 per cent less actual fox

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has taken the drapes off its latest rebranding for Firefox after a months-long consultation with users.

It's a bit complicated, so let's explain. This isn't just about the browser, it's about the entire Firefox family, which is getting a joined-up identity, with an overarching logo and sub-logos for the different products.

Says Mozilla: "Today we're introducing the Firefox parent brand — an icon representing the entire family of products. When you see it, it's your invitation to join Firefox and gain access to everything we have to offer. That includes the famous Firefox Browser icon for desktop and mobile, and even that icon is getting an update to be rolled out this fall."

The first thing you'll notice is that the Firefox ‘group' logo has an awful lot less actual Fox in it - we'll stick to our angry fox, thanks. But it's a handsome logo, to be sure, and we rather like it.

The individual components of Firefox - Firefox Send, Firefox Monitor and Firefox Lockwise all have their own derivative logos, and the browser has a more foxy version - an evolution of the current design.

We're yet to see one for Thunderbird, but we'd expect when it turns up, it'll be sympathetic to the new look.

It's all fairly pleasing, though we worry how much of Mozilla's money seems to go into graphic design. Lest we forget that it was less than 18 months ago that Mozilla itself rebranded using a fancy London agency who seemingly let a passing cat walk across a keyboard to create this:

Sorry, create this:

In the announcement, there's a paragraph titled "Tell us. We can take it." asking for feedback. This is more than can be said for their design company who gave us masses of righteous indignation over our opinions of the Mozilla rebrand.

The blog also contains lots of information about the correct Pantones and fonts and design language, which we're delighted about as it makes it easier to meme.

All the new logos are out in the wild, except the Firefox Browser variant which will arrive officially in the autumn. μ