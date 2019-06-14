Google's free game creation tool lands on Steam

GOOGLE HAS JUST LAUNCHED its Game Builder software on Steam, free of charge to anyone with a Mac or Windows PC.

The idea behind Game Builder is that you can make the game of your dreams without all that fiddly stuff like learning code or how to animate and draw. Instead, you work away at the environment with friends like it was a game of Minecraft - a game that notably was built by somebody that can code.

"Let's say you have an idea for a video game," wrote Game Builder's Team Lead, Logan Olson in an excitable blog post announcing the software's release. "It could be a first-person action game starring a snail on the (slow) run from the law, or a multiplayer game featuring only pugs.

"There's only one problem: You've never built a game before. You don't know how to program. You don't know any 3D artists. And every tool you find won't let you collaborate with friends." That makes four problems, by our count, but we imagine Google understands numbers better than us, so we'll double check on a calculator later to be safe.

"Game Builder aims to make building a game feel like playing a game. If you've crafted a fort or dug a mine in a game, you already know how to build a 3D level in Game Builder."

Game Builder isn't the first bit of software that claims to enable game building without code, as anybody who excitedly bumped up against the limitations of Klik & Play in the 90s will attest. Still, this is a fair bit more sophisticated: it allows you to add JavaScript if you want, for a start, and if you can't draw, you can delve into Google Poly - that's a repository of 3D models, rather than dating site for the polyamarous, in case you're unfamiliar.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Game Builder is a considerably less lonely experience than past game-making tools, as it's multiplayer, letting groups of like-minded people work on a game at the same time. Maybe that'll give you the boost needed to actually finish your magnum opus. Or more likely, your mediocris opus.

If you do fancy getting started, Game Builder has been in beta for quite some time, so there are plenty of tutorial videos to help you get started. Now go and make the next Call of Duty. µ