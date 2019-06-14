Huawei delays Mate X release following Galaxy Fold borkage

The Huawei Mate X will now be released in September, maybe

AS IF IT WASN'T HAVING a bad enough week, Huawei has announced that it's delaying the release of its foldable Mate X.

The drama-prone Chinese phone maker told CNBC has decided to push the release from June to September, noting that it's taking a "cautious" approach to the handset's release following the bork-ridden launch of Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

"We don't want to launch a product to destroy our reputation," a spokesperson for Huawei told CNBC.

This isn't Huawei's only concern, though, as it's also being forced to battle the ongoing effects of the US trade ban, which this week forced it to cancel the launch of its next-gen MateBook laptop due to its inability to use Windows or Intel chips.

This ban could also affect the Mate X's eventual launch, as it remains unclear whether, by September, it'll be able to use Google's Android OS. Google cut Huawei from Android earlier this year, though that decision was postponed for three months after US Commerce Department granted the firm a temporary general license to update its existing devices.

Huawei tells CNBC that the Mate X will ship with Android because the phone was "launched before Huawei was placed on the Entity List," but a separate report in the WSJ says that this issue is still being discussed.

If the Mate X was unable to use Android, it could ship with Huawei's own Homemeng OS - set to launch as 'Ark OS' in Europe - which the firm is reportedly readying for a rollout in October.

"If we are forced to do it by ourselves, we are ready," the Huawei spokesperson added. "We can do in the next six-to-nine months."

Huawei's flexible Mate X smartphone made its debut back in February at MWC. Unlike Samsung's glitch-ridden Fold, the smartphone's 8in "FullView" OLED display folds completely flat with no visible crease.

On the inside, you'll find Huawei's 7nm Kirin 980 SoC teamed with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage with the firm's homegrown Balong 5000 modem chip, which boasts a quad-antenna 5G array and promises 4.6Gbps per second download speeds.

Huawei still hasn't announced how much it'll cost when - and if - it goes on sale, but online rumours claim it'll fetch around €2,299 (around £1,985). µ