Apple has seven new MacBooks coming this year

Now might not be a good time to buy a new MacBook

IF YOU DON'T HAVE a spare five grand to splurge on a new Mac this year, it looks like Apple might have some cheaper alternatives in the works.

As per MacRumors, Apple has filed for a number of new Mac models with the Eurasian Economic Commission database. The models, described as "portable computers" by Apple, are listed as A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251.

While these numerical codenames give little away, the "portable" description all-but-confirms that new MacBooks are coming - despite the fact that Apple released new MacBook Pro models, complete with 8-core CPUs and less bork-prone keyboards, just last month.

Perhaps Apple is planning an upgrade to its long-overlooked 12in MacBook range, which hasn't seen an update since 2017. The pint-sized laptop is certainly due a refresh; it currently ships with an out-of-date 7th-Gen Intel Core m3 processor and has since been overshadowed by the new(ish) MacBook Air, which packs an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

Speaking of which, Apple could also be planning to launch a souped-up version of the Air, as though it was neglected for many years, the firm formerly refreshed the laptop on a yearly basis from 2011 to 2015.

There's also a chance, albeit a slim one, that we might finally see the long-rumoured 16in MacBook Pro this year. Early rumours claimed the big-screened laptop would be released later this year, complete with a "completely new design" and 9th or 10th-gen Intel Core i series chipsets.

However, more recent online murmurs - namely from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo - claim the 16in MacBook won't be released this year after all, and will likely show its face in 2020 or 2021.

Whatever Apple has up its sleeve, we'd hold off on buying a new MacBook for now. µ