Dropbox gets an overhaul but be prepared to pay for it

CLOUD STORAGE WRANGLERS Dropbox have given its desktop and mobile apps a makeover and a bucketload of new integrations, but be prepared to pay for it.

Dropbox will be rolling out updates to implement the changes, which involves adding in a load more integrations with cloud services like Google's G Suite and making it easier to use Dropbox with traditional file structures such as those found in Microsoft Office.

There are more video conferencing integrations for easily bringing content into such meetings, and Dropbox and Slack now play more nicely together so that one can use @-mentions on individual files to flag them to certain people in Slack and Dropbox.

There are a bunch of other tweaks as well, along with a and a redesigned user interface that makes generous use of a royal blue/navy which looks reasonably fetching.

This redesign is down to Dropbox wanting to become more of a 'collaboration' platform for business types, rather than just a place to dump a load of documents and photos.

"It's a single workspace to organize your content, connect your tools, and bring everyone together, wherever you are," said the cloud-loving company.

If you're a heavy Dropbox user then this all might be music to your ears. But it comes at a cost, literally. To get the most out of the new bits and bobs, you'll probably need to have a Dropbox Plus plan which jumped from £79 to £95.88 a year when Dropbox ramped up its prices last month.

The Plus plan does now offer 2TB of storage rather than 1TB, but that's only good if you're going to use it; some folks might baulk at paying an extra £15 or so a year for something they don't need.

People on Professional and Business plans need not worry though as the pricing remains the same, yet they'll get an extra terabyte or tow added onto their plan, which is nice.

That's basically the state of cloud storage in general; it's really handy to have, if not essential, but you are at the mercy of tweaks and price hikes as providers look to extract more money from the cloud. µ