Nvidia's 'Super' GPUs look set to lay some RTX smackdown on AMD's Navi

HOLY SUPER GPU CHIPMAN, Nvidia's teased 'Super' line-up of graphics cards have been leaked to WCCFTech and look like they're designed to dump all over AMD's Navi Radeon cards.

All of the cards in the GeForce RTX line up - the RTX 2060, 2070, 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti - look set to get a hefty boost in the performance department.

WCCFTech has a proper breakdown on the stuff spouted to it by inside sources, but in essence, here's how the self-styled 'Super' graphics chips stack up.

The GeForce RTX 2060 Super will use the same GPU core as the vanilla RTX 2070 only it will be unlocked, and the card will come with 8GB of video RAM and 2,176 CUDA cores. The price is set to be in the same ballpark as the vanilla RTX 2060.

The RTX 2070 Super gets an unlocked take on the RTX 2080 and comes with 2,560 CUDA cores, for the same price as its non-Super sibling.

The RTX 2070 Ti Super is being introduced into the line-up with a new core chip that should slot it somewhere between the souped-up RTX 2070 and the RTX 2080 Super. The latter will get an unlocked take on the RTX 2080 Ti's core and will have 3,072 CUDA cores.

Topping off the range is the RTX 2080 Ti Super, which will be the new RTX flagship and will have a new chip coupled with a hefty price tag.

WCCFTech has the official announcement date slated for 21 June, but it did note that might not be set in silicon and the new cards could be announced in July. Furthermore, the naming convention of the cards might change, other than the Super bit which will apparently stick.

As for the vanilla GeForce RTX cards, they will almost certainly get a reduction in price, as the Super cards are expected to have the same starting prices at their older stablemates.

This looks like a direct move to fend against the challenge AMD poses to Nvidia with its Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT, which have all the hallmarks of being mid- to high-end powerhouses and prices PC enthusiasts will find palatable.

Reducing the price of the current RTX line up would be a strong counter move by Nvidia as its cards are technically impressive, what with support for ray-tracing and deep learning supersampling.

And lower-priced RTX cards could see them snapped more by PC makers, which in turn would mean more ray-tracing hardware out in the wild and thus more scope for developers to put in the effort of adding ray-tracing to their games.

All this is speculation based on loose-lipped types chatting to WCCFTech, but it does render an optimistic picture of the graphics world for PC fans; more competition in the market equals more innovation and the opportunity to get some excellent deals on graphics cards. µ