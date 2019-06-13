Google says it's not killing ad-blockers in Chrome, just making them safer

GOOGLE HAS HIT BACK at claims that it will 'kill' ad-blockers with its latest update to the Chrome browser.

In a blog post, Google has reframed the claims that the retirement the WebRequest APIs as part of a program called Manifest 3 will see support for ad blockers culled, claiming that it exists to boost privacy, security and performance of its Extensions library.

There was been vocal opposition to the move, but Google continues to double-down, saying that the decision would be for the greater good.

"We are not preventing the development of ad blockers or stopping users from blocking ads. Instead, we want to help developers, including content blockers, write extensions in a way that protects users' privacy," explains Devlin Cronin from the Chrome extensions team.

"This effort is motivated by a desire to keep users safe and to give them more visibility and control over the data they're sharing with extensions. One way we are doing this is by helping users be deliberate in granting access to sensitive data - such as emails, photos, and access to social media accounts.

"As we make these changes we want to continue to support extensions in empowering users and enhancing their browsing experience."

The new Declarative Net Request API which replaces WebRequest doesn't give access to anything like the amount of personal data but at the cost of fundamentally breaking the current method used by most of the major ad-blocker extensions.

Ad blocking companies, on the other hand, see the move as largely lip-service to the flexibility of a move that is to all intents and purposes a fait accompli, at least internally to the Alphabet Castle.

There's been no official timescale given for the change, and Google has already said that educational and enterprise customers will be exempt from the changes when they do arrive, but the question still remains that if such a large number of customers deserve to be exempt, why not everyone? μ