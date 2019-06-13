The Inquirer

AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X topples Intel's 18-core i9-9980XE CPU

In leaked Geekbench 4 benchmarks, at least

The Ryzen 9 3950X looks to be a proper halo chip for AMD
AMD IS RIDING HIGH this year, what with all its new processors and graphics cards, and now it can add another feather to its cap as its Ryzen 9 3950X has toppled Intel's 18-core Core i9-9980XE in the performance stakes. 

At least that's according to leaked Geekbench 4 scores spotted by serial leaker APISAK/@TUM_APISAK on Twitter.

The 16-core Ryzen CPU manages to hit a score of 5,868 in the Geekbench 4 single-core test, while it cranks out a massive 61,072 in the multi-core test. According to WCCFTech, that bests the 18-core Intel chip, which scores 5,300 points for the single-core test and 42,000 for multi-core.

That's kind of a big deal as the Core i9-9980XE costs north of £1,800, while the top-end third-generation Ryzen processor is set to cost $749 (around £588), so looks like it'll offer a heck of a lot more bang-for-the-buck.

And WCCFTech notes that the upcoming Ryzen processor even has the more expensive 16-core Threadripper 2950X beaten, and that's before the overclocking headroom of the Ryzen 9 3950X is taken into account.

All in all, the gaming-focussed Ryzen chip looks like a pretty strong CPU to top off the range of third-generation Ryzens, which all make use of AMD's Zen 2 architecture based on a 7-nanometre fabrication process.

Of course, benchmarks are one thing, real-world performance is another. Though from the way things are looking the Ryzen 9 3950X isn't likely to be a slouch when it comes to gaming and multi-threaded workloads.

As such, AMD looks set to have a strong second half of the year, especially if its new Navi Radeon graphics cards can also pull out some impressive performance.

Intel's major retort to the new Ryzen line-up isn't expected for a while, especially as its first 10nm desktop processors are still a while off. µ

