AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X topples Intel's 18-core i9-9980XE CPU
In leaked Geekbench 4 benchmarks, at least
AMD IS RIDING HIGH this year, what with all its new processors and graphics cards, and now it can add another feather to its cap as its Ryzen 9 3950X has toppled Intel's 18-core Core i9-9980XE in the performance stakes.
At least that's according to leaked Geekbench 4 scores spotted by serial leaker APISAK/@TUM_APISAK on Twitter.
AMD 100-000000033-01— APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) 12 June 2019
1 Processor, 16 Cores, 32 Threadshttps://t.co/ZMfGEBGQIT
The 16-core Ryzen CPU manages to hit a score of 5,868 in the Geekbench 4 single-core test, while it cranks out a massive 61,072 in the multi-core test. According to WCCFTech, that bests the 18-core Intel chip, which scores 5,300 points for the single-core test and 42,000 for multi-core.
That's kind of a big deal as the Core i9-9980XE costs north of £1,800, while the top-end third-generation Ryzen processor is set to cost $749 (around £588), so looks like it'll offer a heck of a lot more bang-for-the-buck.
And WCCFTech notes that the upcoming Ryzen processor even has the more expensive 16-core Threadripper 2950X beaten, and that's before the overclocking headroom of the Ryzen 9 3950X is taken into account.
All in all, the gaming-focussed Ryzen chip looks like a pretty strong CPU to top off the range of third-generation Ryzens, which all make use of AMD's Zen 2 architecture based on a 7-nanometre fabrication process.
Of course, benchmarks are one thing, real-world performance is another. Though from the way things are looking the Ryzen 9 3950X isn't likely to be a slouch when it comes to gaming and multi-threaded workloads.
As such, AMD looks set to have a strong second half of the year, especially if its new Navi Radeon graphics cards can also pull out some impressive performance.
Intel's major retort to the new Ryzen line-up isn't expected for a while, especially as its first 10nm desktop processors are still a while off. µ
