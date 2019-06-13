Huawei is demanding $1bn in patent fees from Verizon

EMBATTLED CHINESE FIRM Huawei is demanding that US carrier Verizon pays it $1bn (£790m) for using more than 230 of its patents.

These patents relate to core network equipment, wireline infrastructure and internet of things technology, Reuters reports, noting that while Verizon doesn't directly purchase equipment from Huawei, it relies on other vendors using the technology.

The head of Huawei's intellectual property licensing department has reportedly sent a letter asking Verizon to resolve the issue, pricing the 238 patents at over $1bn.

"We trust that you will see the benefit of taking a license to our patent portfolio," the letter reads.

The two companies are said to have discussed the matter over the past couple of months, and last week representatives met in New York to discuss whether Verizon is infringing Huawei patents.

"These issues are larger than just Verizon," a Verizon spokesman said in a statement.

"Given the broader geopolitical context, any issue involving Huawei has implications for our entire industry and also raises national and international concerns."

Huawei's move to chase down Verizon comes as a tumultuous time for the company; last month, the Trump administration placed Huawei on an 'Entity List,' barring the company from doing business with US firms without prior government approval.

The latest casualty of this ban could be the Huawei's laptop business. Rumours are swirling that it's planning to exit the market completely as the US blacklist prevents it from using Microsoft Windows and Intel chips.

Adding weight to this, the firm this week "indefinitely postponed" the launch of a new Windows laptop which was due to debut at CES Asia in Shanghai this week.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected allegations against it, saying its technology is safe to use and that it can't be controlled by the Chinese government and accused the US government of unfairly targeting its products. µ