Microsoft and Apple join forces to create a better iCloud experience in Windows

MICROSOFT AND APPLE have joined forces (drops coffee in shock) to improve iCloud for Apple device users who still rely on Windows for the desktop.

A redesigned iCloud integration has been added to the Microsoft Store, meaning its available to Windows 10 (and that confused guy still using Windows 8) from today.

What's particularly impressive is that the new version actually uses the same 'on demand' feature that allows OneDrive to be so snappy without clogging up your hard drive with synced files.

As well as the app itself, you'll be able to access photo, video, music and other files straight from the launcher too. Plus, they'll be synced across all your devices, just the way you're used to. Hoorah! It'll also sync your browser bookmarks, and your mail, contacts, calendars and tasks.

All the sync options and information about your account - not least how much space you have left, are in a UI for the service buried in your system tray.

The announcement, as far-fetched as it seems, is another sign of just how much more dependent rivals are on compatibility with each other, as the consumer makes clear preferences on what brands and operating systems they prefer for different form factors.

Increasingly, brands are having to admit that being the ‘only game in town' isn't the goal anymore, it's being ‘the most universal game in town'. We've already seen this in things like Microsoft Office, where third-party cloud storage integrations are commonplace. As time goes on, it's likely that Microsoft will facilitate even more of these relationships.

With the old iCloud integration in a state of bork - it was slow, it was clunky and most importantly, it was incompatible with the latest build of Windows, so it's a relief to see the two firms acting bi-laterally and more importantly, quickly. μ