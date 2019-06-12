BRITAIN'S BEST ROCK BAND (not even sorry) Radiohead have rallied against a Creep who tried to extort $150,000 out of the band by threatening to release stolen demos recordings the quintet made between 1995 and 1998.

Lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood took to Radiohead's Dead Air Space blog to explain that a hacker had managed to get into frontman Thom Yorke's computer to steal a minidisc archive that had recordings "never intended for public consumption".

It didn't take the hacker long to then turn up like A Wolf At the Door and demand that Radiohead Hail To The Thief and cough up a solid lump of Dollars & Cents or be left High and Dry with the recordings getting released into the world.

The hacker must have thought they caught Radiohead Daydreaming and got Lucky with such a haul, but it Just wasn't the case.

While True Love Waits, Radiohead wasn't prepared to Blow Out at the situation, so decided that in order to be Fitter Happier, it would take a more Optimistic approach and not Sulk about being hacked.

Instead, Radiohead played the Karma Police card and decided that it would release all 18 hours of the recordings on Bandcamp at a price of £18, with all the money generated going to the Extinction Rebellion anti-climate change group; the band is a big support of climate change and fans of Treefingers.

Radiohead fans will only have an 18-day window in which to get hold of the music, so they might want want to make sure they don't Go To Sleep and miss the opportunity to hear a 12-minute version of Paranoid Android for example; maybe Stop Whispering and set a Morning Bell if you're keen to hear what Radiohead never intended you to, before they work out How To Disappear Completely.

The whole thing is a novel approach to turning the tables of hackers; rather than going Knives Out against a cybercriminal, Radiohead managed to get Everything in its Right Place and pulled a Ripcord on the cyber blackmailer's plans.

Given the number of vulnerabilities around, keeping safe from hackers can be Like Spinning Plates, leaving you Climbing Up The Walls with paranoia at times. But is the worst happens, a bit of clever thinking can cause a Let Down for would-be cyber Bodysnatchers. µ