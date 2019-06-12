Ryzen-powered Atari VCS console is finally available to pre-order

RETRO GAME OUTFIT Atari's long-awaited VCS console is finally available to pre-order.

The Atari VCS launched on Indiegogo last March and was originally set to arrive in spring 2018. Now, making good on its latest promise to release the console at the butt-end of 2019, Atari has announced that original backers will receive their VCS in December of this year, while those the Atari website can expect their console to ship in March 2020.

There are two differently-specced Atari VCS models up for grabs; the entry-level model - the Atari VCS 400 Onyx with 4GB RAM - can be picked up for $249.99, while the higher-spec the Atari VCS 800 with 8GB RAM costs $279.99.

Both models, which ship with more than 100 games, come with either an AMD Embedded R1606G or Embedded R1505G chip, both of which are Zen-based dual-core, four-thread CPUs and offer an onboard Vega GPU. These two chips are also capable of providing 4K at 60Hz; this isn't your run-of-the-mill retro console remake.

Atari is also selling a VCS bundle for $389.99, which includes a classic joystick and modern controller, though both can be bought separately for $49.99 and $59.99, respectively.

If you haven't already guessed, pre-orders are only live in the US for now, where it can Walmart.com and GameStop.com. Typically, there's no word yet on a UK release.

Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais commented on the upcoming Atari VCS: "Atari made a commitment to its fans to make the new VCS the best and most versatile game and home entertainment platform it can be, with a wide array of options.

"After so many months of work defining and refining the products, and after the strong initial support of thousands of Indiegogo backers, we are excited to finally and officially announce our product launch configurations, first key retail partnerships, and the kickoff of the Atari VCS Official Online Presale that will put the products into the hands of gamers." µ