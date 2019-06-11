Opera GX brings gaming smarts to your internet browser

BROWSER MAKER Opera has announced another first in the form of a browser aimed specifically at gamers.

Opera GX, which launches in preview on Tuesday, has a number of features specifically aimed at the estimated 1.2 billion PC gamers around the globe. Options include tweaking of CPU and RAM usage, directly in-browser, as well as full Twitch integration.

"Opera GX is built for people who love games and spend a lot of time building their setups," explains Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera. "We want to give them a browser to perfectly match their beautiful machines."

"I have a strong feeling this browser will resonate with the gaming world," he adds.

Little wonder, then that the preview has been announced at E3, taking place this week in Los Angeles.

There's a unique design (whisper it - dark mode with red bits) and GX Corner, an area for the latest gaming news aggregated from all over the web, and links to curated gaming deals.

If you don't fancy the default theme, you can choose from 10 alternative colour by default, or for the anally retentive, create your own from 16 million possibilities.

And if all that isn't enough, there's custom wallpapers and even a game console style start-up sound from acclaimed sound designer (it says here) Rubén Rincó.

There's an extra treat for Razer Chroma users, who will see their keyboard and mouse backlights able to match the screen.

Opera GX users will also have the opportunity to feedback on the future of the custom browser during the early days before Opera releases what it is hilariously referring to as ‘Level 2'. Ho and to no lesser extent, ho.

All the regular features from Opera are still there including VPN, Ad-Blocking and quick access to messengers.

Initially available for Windows, a full version will arrive later in the year, along with editions for other operating systems. μ