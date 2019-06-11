AMD's Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards take aim Nvidia's finest

Meet the Radeon that could give Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 a run for its money

AMD HAS FLESHED OUT its Navi graphics card lineup with the reveal of the Radeon RX 5700 XT at E3 2019.

Team Red officially revealed the next-generation Navi Radeon GPU architecture in at Computex 2019 with the Radeon RX 5700. But CEO Dr Lisa Su revealed more details and features at AMD's Next Horizon Gaming event on Monday.

The Navi family now has the Radeon RX 5700, RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition.

Having kept the details under wraps at Computex, AMD finally revealed the specs for the RX 5700; it sports 36 compute units, 2,304 stream processors, 8GB of GDDR6 and a top clock speed of 1,625MHz. All this adds up to the potential for 7.95 teraflops of performance for a price if $379 (some £297).

The RX 5700 XT has 40 compute units to play with, 2,560 stream processors, 8GB of GGDR6 video RAM, and a clock speed that runs up to 1,905MHz. That's a potential 9.75TFLOPS on tap for $449, £353.

The RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition has the same number of compute units, stream processors and video RAM, but runs up to 1,980MHz to deliver up to 10.14TFLOPS for $499, £392.

So those are the mains specs, which look comparative to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 graphics cards, only at more competitive prices.

But that's only one part of the story, as AMD some other fancy bits it has popped into the Navi cards thanks to its new RDNA graphics architecture.

There's Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) which uses GPU upscaling to sharpen visual on very high-resolution displays that may have been softened due to post-processing graphics effects. The idea is to deliver sharper images that target say 4K resolutions when running at 1440p without the punishing performance hit rendering natively at that level can have.

AMD's Radeon Anti-Lag is as the name would suggest some wizardry to reduce the lag between hitting a button and something happening on screen, handy for competitive gamers.

And RDNA comes with support for DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression, which AMD said will let the new Radeon cards support refresh rates of up to 60Hz at 8K or 144Hz and above at 4K resolutions.

What wasn't mentioned was any hardware support for ray-tracing on the new Navi-based graphics cards, which is a tad odd given Microsoft's next Xbox currently called Project Scarlett will use a Navi-based GPU and will apparently have hardware that powers ray-tracing rendering. But then ten both the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation 5 will have custom AMD CPUs and GPUs, so ray-tracing silicon bits might be reserved for them for the time being.

Either way, the new Radeon RX 57000 series cards look to be ready to offer Nvidia some competition in the mid- to high-end graphics card arena. As such, we're keen to see what Nvidia has up its sleeve in response. µ