AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X is the 'world's first' 16-core gaming CPU

AMD HAS CONTINUED to stick to fingers up at Intel with its third-generation Ryzen range, having revealed a 16-core gaming processor at E3 2019.

Touting it as the "world's first" gaming CPU with that healthy number of cores, 32 threads and 72MB to boot, AMD's CEO Dr Lisa Su on Monday showcased the Ryzen 9 3950X, which can run at a boost clock speed of 4.7GHz but was found to hit 5.37GHz when pushed by AMD's Ryzen Overclocking Team.

As such, this is looking to be a pretty powerful slice of silicon that will deliver performance that can be harnessed by gamers; AMD's Threadripper chips were core-heavy, but arguably not that well suited for powerhouse PC gaming when compared to Intel's to Core i7 and i9 chips.

But the nippy clock speeds of the Ryzen 9 3950X looks set to change that. Furthermore, AMD has managed to keep the thermal design power of the CPUs at a reasonable 105W, which is the same as the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X revealed at Computex this year.

That's a neat trick and shows that AMD is getting better at extracting more efficiency from its CPUs, something it struggled to do as well as Intel.

You'll need to be prepared to fork out a decent wad of cash for the gaming-focussed processor when it launches in September, as the Ryzen 9 3950X looks set to cost $749 (some £588), which is a noticeable hike over the Ryzen 9 3900X's $499 (£392) price tag. But when Intel's high-end Core i9-9900K comes with eight cores and a boost clock of 4.7GHz, or 5GHZ on a single-core, for £500, the Ryzen 9 3950X looks to be decent value.

AMD also showcased the Ryzen 9 3900X's performance against the Intel processor, which showed it basically on-par with its rival in a suite of popular games. As such, we can expect the Ryzen 9 3950X to offer a decent dollop of performance on top, though we didn't see any benchmarks to back that up.

Time will tell if the Ryzen 9 3950X can live up to the hype AMD has put behind it. But one thing's for sure, Team Red is in rude health when to comes to CPUs and Intel will need to up its game if it's to snatch back some of the attention AMD is sucking up. µ