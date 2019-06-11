Google brings AMP-powered Dynamic Emails to Gmail from 2 July

GOOGLE IS preparing to release its quiet revolution to Gmail users.

Dynamic Email will roll out to all users on 2 July, significantly increasing the functionality of compatible mail to offer interactivity, dragging the almost unchanged communication system kicking and screaming into the 21st century.

The new system is powered by AMP, the open-source standard that already allows faster-loading for news sites.

Put simply, Dynamic Email allows you to perform actions within emails that previously would have required you to follow a link to a web page. This could be confirming your attendance at an event, signing up (or unsubscribing) to a mailing list, adding an event to your calendar, or even drilling down on other products in an advert.

Another example, If you get a notification of a reply on a forum, you'll be able to answer without ever leaving the email.

Although AMP is open source, it is also vetted by Google for security, so you can't just start using it to trick people mining crypto. Concerns about the security of opening up emails to interactivity have been countered by promises that it will be regulated responsibly.

The service will roll out automatically on the web from 2 July (you can opt out in settings if you want, GSuite admins can turn off the feature for their entire domain) with mobile compatibility to come later. However, it may take a while before you see loads of Dynamic Emails; although Google has made the technology available to all, different web clients will roll out the feature at their own pace, if at all.

If you're eager, you can already turn on this feature in the Chrome Flags menu. You'll also need to have background images activated, so if you've kept them off deliberately, you might want to think on first. μ