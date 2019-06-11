Samsung still doesn't know when the Galaxy Fold will be released

SAMSUNG HAS ADMITTED that it still doesn't know when the Galaxy Fold will be released.

The foldable smartphone was originally set to be released on 26 April, but after early reviewers found that the flexible screen was prone to borkage, Samsung was forced to put the launch on hold. It was originally targeting a mid-May release, which was later pushed back until June.

Now, confirming recent rumours that the Galaxy Fold won't be released until July at the earliest, Samsung has admitted that a release date still hasn't been decided.

In a statement given to CNET, a Samsung spokesperson fessed: "We will announce timing in the coming weeks."

If you're thinking you've heard that before, it's because you have.

Samsung didn't offer any further insight into the reason behind the ongoing hold-up, but a recent report out of Korea claimed that the process of fixing the display issue is taking longer than the company anticipated.

Huawei is also thought to have contributed to the delay, with a source telling Yonhap News that the Chinese firm's ongoing issues in the US - which will likely screw-up the release of its foldable Mate X smartphone - has given Samsung some breathing room as it no longer feels under pressure to beat the Chinese firm to market.

This prolonged delay means that Samsung will be forced to cancel Galaxy Fold pre-orders, though; as per FTC regulations, the firm must ship devices before 31 May, as it originally promised to do.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st your order will be cancelled automatically," Samsung said in an email sent to customers earlier this month.

"If you do not want your order automatically cancelled on May 31st you may request that we keep your order and fulfil it later."

While it remains unclear when the device will see the light of day, the ongoing delays at least give you time to save up the £1,800 you'll need to buy one. µ