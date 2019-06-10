Googler who led mass walkout leaves the company due to 'manager hostility'

THE GOOGLER who masterminded several protests against company policy last year has left the company.

Claire Stapleton, marketing manager for YouTube, had been with the company for 12 years but claims that since she began pushing back, her employer had become increasingly hostile towards her.

Stapleton describes her treatment as if she had been issued a "scarlet letter" by management, a literary reference to being branded a 'fallen woman' - ironic particularly as her biggest campaign was against sexual discrimination in the company, in the wake of the #metoo movement.

In a rather doom-laden Medium post, she explains that her treatment, "makes it difficult to do my job or find another one."

"If I stayed, I didn't just worry that there'd be more public flogging, shunning, and stress, I expected it," she said. "Life is extremely short and realistically we only have a couple of years left until the world hurtles into climate apocalypse or some other paroxysm of our own doing."

Google has repeatedly denied Ms Stapleton's version of events, a continuation, she says, of the type of behaviour that led her to organise a walkout attended by 20,000 colleagues and to call Google to open up about a number of contentious issues such as the sidelining of Android co-creator Andy Rubin.

For its part, Google paints a very different picture: "We thank Claire for her work at Google and wish her all the best.

"To reiterate, we don't tolerate retaliation. Our employee relations team did a thorough investigation of her claims and found no evidence of retaliation. They found that Claire's management team supported her contributions to our workplace, including awarding her their team Culture Award for her role in the walkout,"

Sadly, its this continuing version of events that has led to Ms Stapleton's decision to leave the company, ahead of the birth of her child in the autumn, feeling that the life event was not conducive with the ongoing stress she was under.

The has been no mention of legal action by either side. μ