Three will switch on its '2x faster' 5G network in August

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Three has announced that it will switch on its 5G network August and is gloating that it'll deliver "double" the speeds of rival networks.

The 5G network will make its debut in London in August in the form of a home broadband service, Three announced on Monday. It's promising to launch both mobile and home broadband offerings in 25 towns and cities across Blighty before the end of 2019.

These cities include: Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield, Slough, Sunderland and Wolverhampton

While Three is behind its rivals, with EE's network already live and Voda's set to launch in just a few weeks time, it's boldly claiming that its "true" 5G network will deliver speeds that are "at least 2x" faster and more reliable than services offered by other mobile operators.

"Three has more than twice as much 5G spectrum as its closest competitor, which will deliver significantly faster speeds for its customers," the network gloats in its announcement.

"Importantly, Three is the only operator who can offer a 'true' 5G experience which requires 100MHz of 5G spectrum, as set out by the ITU, the global standards body on 5G technology."

Three hasn't yet said what download speeds consumers can expect from its 5G network, though in a recent trial carried out with Huawei the service delivered peak speeds of 2Gbps.

Dave Dyson, CEO at Three, said: "It's clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data. We have the UK's best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies.

"We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience. 5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G."

Three hasn't yet coughed on pricing details, so it remains unclear whether customers will be upgraded from 4G to 5G for free, and whether it'll continue to offer "unlimited" data plans. The network is promising to reveal more details in July. µ