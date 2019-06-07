10 things we learnt about Google this week: Loopy Q, Trip out, so long Celeron

IN A WEEK that has (understandably) been dominated by Apple and Huawei, let's not miss the many bits of news to fall out of the Alphabet Castle in the past seven days. Here's ten of the best. For full coverage of Google, you can go here, and bookmark it if you're so inclined.

The Pixel Slate just went upmarket: Google has confirmed that it has ceased production of the entry-level versions of its 2-in-1 Chromebook which relied on a Celeron processor. With so many discounts to the range's less-than-stellar sales, the low-end models are becoming less and less of a good move. Google thinks the Huawei ban won't have the desired effect: The company is already warning the White House that letting Ark OS, a bastardised version of Android based on the AOSP code will be far more hackable, and could even give China a way into surveillance. Chrome Remote Desktop is now an app: After years of being a browser extension, Google's alternative to Windows RDP is now a standalone app, improving reliability. If you've not tried it, you should, it's a heck of a lot easier just about anything else. YouTube is trying to crack down on hate speech and is making a right mess: After a huge purge earlier this week, many far-right videos remain, whilst totally innocent videos got taken down without explanation. Android Q is causing borkage: Our old friend the boot loop is back. Given that Google has only just settled after the Nexus 6 boot loop debacle, it's probably a good thing that the rollout is paused until the matter is resolved. The huge Google Cloud outage last week may have been human error: The company is still investigating exactly what happened, but it sounds like someone pressed the wrong button and ‘throttled' the network capacity. More news as we get it. Google is appealing the €1.49bn EU AdSense fine: Nobody really expected Google to take its medicine lying down, as it were, but it's now official - the Google legal eagles are taking on Brussels. Google Trips is packing its bags: Not one of Google's better-known services, the Google Trips app which collated your travel plans based on your calendar and GMails will shut down in August. Don't fret though, functionality is already live in Google Maps. The Play Store has been revamped. Wait, no it hasn't. No wait, yes it has: After a false start earlier in the week which saw many get the upgrade to Material design for the Play Store, then see it taken away, and then returned, we're now back on schedule and you should see the new paint job in the coming weeks. The Triada virus has been appearing on viruses straight from the factory: A reminder that nowhere is truly safe. This suite of naughtiness has managed to hide from Google Play Protect and has been hiding in devices before they even leave the factory. Luckily, it's pretty easy to get rid of.

That's your big 10 this week. More next Friday. μ