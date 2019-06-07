Google Stadia pricing and launch titles revealed ahead of November release

It's not a Chromecast, its a gateway to other worlds

GOOGLE HAS GIVEN more details about its forthcoming game streaming service, Stadia.

First previewed in March, the service now has a launch window - November 2019, and we have some info on supported games too.

In order to use it at its full potential, Google is recommending at least 35Mbps of internet goodness. This is because games will be streamed in 4K UHD HDR, and that's a lot of zeroes and ones. If you don't mind sacrificing the 4K, that figure drops to 10Mbps.

Stadia will cost £119 when it launches. Included in your starter kit is a Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and a three-month subscription.

Some of the latest titles will incur an additional charge to play, but the vast majority will be included in the £7.99/m cover charge.

Controllers will be available separately starting in 2020, allowing you either to take part in multiplayer japes or get started with Stadia with your own Chromecast device.

But what can you play? Some of the biggest franchises in gaming are already signed up, including Tomb Raider, Assassin's Creed, Doom and Final Fantasy.

Before you ask - no, Fortnite isn't one of the launch titles, it's one of several big franchises yet to show its hand.

Non-subscribers will be able to purchase games on a pay-as-you-go model but will be limited to HD, rather than 4K.

So far, there's been no live demoing Stadia. That'll come later this month at E3, and will be the acid test for Google's gaming gamble.

If Google has, as it claims, found a way to get the latency issues that have dogged many cloud gaming efforts, then Stadia has the potential to bring the concept to the masses and disrupt the gaming market.

Alternatively, it could be a massive flop. We're journalists, not mind-readers. μ