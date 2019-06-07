Google buys Looker for $2.6bn in bid to bolster cloud biz

GOOGLE HAS BOUGHT analytics outfit Looker for $2.6bn (£2.05bn) in a bid to bolster its cloud business.

The deal first major acquisition for Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian, who replaced Diane Greene as the head of Google's cloud biz last year. It's also the company's third-largest purchase in its 21-year history, and the biggest since it scooped up Nest for $3.2bn back in 2014.

"We're very excited to announce that Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Looker, a unified platform for business intelligence, data applications, and embedded analytics," Kurian said in a blog post.

"The addition of Looker to Google Cloud will help us offer customers a more complete analytics solution from ingesting data to visualising results and integrating data and insights into their daily workflows," he added.

"It will also help us deliver industry-specific analytics solutions in our key verticals, whether that's supply chain analytics in retailing; media analytics in entertainment; or healthcare analytics at a global scale."

Santa Cruz-based Looker, which describes itself as a "business intelligence software and big data analytics platform", was formed in 2012 and has since built-up a 1,700-strong customer base that includes the likes of Amazon, IBM, Kickstarter, Sony and Spotify.

The new deal will add Looker to Google Cloud division, which currently ranks third after Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure market.

Looker's chief executive, Frank Bien, said the combination advances the company's mission "to empower humans through the smarter use of data".