Google fixes bootloop borkage plaguing Android Q installs

GOOGLE HAS FIXED the 'bootloop' issue plaguing early installers of its latest Android Q beta.
The borkage, which forced Google to halt the rollout of Android Q's fourth beta, saw Pixel users - predominantly those wielding a Pixel 2 XL or Pixel 3 - complain that the update failed to install and instead threw their Pixel into a state of constant reboot.
"Help! My Pixel 3 is stuck in a bootloop after trying to install the Q Beta 4. All I get is the Google logo with the progress bar underneath, been like that for 20 minutes now," one user whined.
Another sobbed: "Same issue here. A good 30+ minutes to the first Factory Reset screen, and now I'm about 15 minutes into the second 'G' and progress bar that I expect to fail."
Google announced on Tuesday that it's managed to fix the issue, adding that it has resumed the rollout of Android Q Beta 4 and has updated the downloadable images for developers.
"We've resolved the issue affecting some users when updating to Beta 4 and we're resuming updates," Google confirmed on Twitter.
"All enrolled devices will receive a new Beta 4 update to QPP4.190502.019 (even those with Beta 4 QPP4.190502.018 installed). We've also updated downloadable images for developers." µ
