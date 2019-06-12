Google fixes bootloop borkage plaguing Android Q installs

Android Q Beta 4 is now rolling out to Pixel devices

GOOGLE HAS FIXED the 'bootloop' issue plaguing early installers of its latest Android Q beta.

The borkage, which forced Google to halt the rollout of Android Q's fourth beta, saw Pixel users - predominantly those wielding a Pixel 2 XL or Pixel 3 - complain that the update failed to install and instead threw their Pixel into a state of constant reboot.

"Help! My Pixel 3 is stuck in a bootloop after trying to install the Q Beta 4. All I get is the Google logo with the progress bar underneath, been like that for 20 minutes now," one user whined.

Another sobbed: "Same issue here. A good 30+ minutes to the first Factory Reset screen, and now I'm about 15 minutes into the second 'G' and progress bar that I expect to fail."

Google announced on Tuesday that it's managed to fix the issue, adding that it has resumed the rollout of Android Q Beta 4 and has updated the downloadable images for developers.