As Samsung begins 6G research, INQ issues apology to 'futurist' Donald Trump

TO DONALD TRUMP: An apology

The INQUIRER would like to formally apologise to bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his role as 'Himself' in the documentary "You've Been Trumped Too!", for mocking him for his comments about 6G telecoms.

In a recent article, this site mocked the unknown wannabe for telling his Twitter followers: "I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind."

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019 ....something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

But today we learn that Samsung has created the Advanced Communications Research Center, based out of its home city of Seoul, South Korea. Its mission is to start research into the possibilities for 6G.

6G is likely to be the first standard to use machine learning for intelligent capacity and routing management and could yield speeds up to 1TB.

As such, we have no hesitation in acknowledging that Mr Trump is clearly a time-traveller from the future where 6G exists, ready to share its wonders with us all, and save us from Armageddon.

He is not, repeat not, a clueless pathologically lying baboon who said the first thing that came into his egomaniacal head without understanding a word of it. He clearly knew better than all of us, thanks to his time travelling exploits.

With many countries yet to roll out their 5G services and allowing for mass adoption lag, it's likely that, based on the 3G and 4G timetables, we won't see 6G as commonplace until around 2030 (perhaps a smidge sooner). At this time, Trump will be 83-years-old and probably came back in time to do a deal with his former self.

So, with that in mind, we say, Donald, we're sorry. 6G is real. We just didn't know it yet due to the linear nature of time. But if you could give us a few sports betting tips for 2020, that'd be ace. µ