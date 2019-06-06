Alexa will soon be able to hold a proper conversation

EVERYTHING DO-ER Amazon is making its AI helper less of a dunce with Alexa Conversations, a tool that should make chatting with your plastic cylinder feel more, er, natural.

Fresh from showing off hexagon-shaped delivery drones at re:Mars conference, the company previewed Alexa Conversations, which is similar to Google Assistant's Continued Conversations that was announced back at I/O 2018.

The tool, which will be made available to developers, means Alexa will finally be able to handle daisy-chained conversations without users constantly having to bark its name at it; a demo showed somebody asking for movies that were playing nearby, settle on a film, find showtimes, buy the tickets, find a restaurant nearby and reserve a table, all without ever having to break the flow of her conversation with Alexa.

"Now, we have advanced our machine learning capabilities such that Alexa can predict customer's true goal from the direction of the dialogue, and proactively enable the conversation flow across skills," the company said.

Alexa Conversations will make developers' lives easier too, shrinking number of lines of code necessary to create similar flows down from 5,500 to 1,700; devs supply things like API access and a list of entities the API has access to and then Conversations takes care the rest.

"You provide API(s), annotated sample dialogues that include the prompts that you want Alexa to say to the customer, and the actions you expect the customer to take," Amazon explained.

"Alexa Conversations uses this information to generate dialogue flows and variations, learning the large number of paths that the dialogues could take.

The company also announced that, over the past few months, Alexa has become 20 per cent more accurate in understanding user requests, likely fuelling a major reduction in the response: "hmmm, I don't know that one."

Amazon says Alexa Conversations will start rolling out "within months", though it'll likely debut in the US before coming to Blighty. µ