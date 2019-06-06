Amazon's StyleSnap is an AI-tool to help you look chic, darling

OMG YAH, Amazon has stripped the covers off an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help fashionistas find some of the hottest looks. Yas queen.

It's called StyleSnap, and it's like Shazam but like for clothes. So like, all you need to do is like fire up the Amazon app and take a picture of something that's OTM (translation: of the moment), or of that totally chic outfit that absolute darling was wearing in Paris.

And then, thanks to computer vision, deep learning, and like, magic, StyleSnap figures out what's in the photo and tries to "match the look" and recommend similar items on its online store, which is great, darling, for when you just can't face King's Road again.

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon's its consumer business, who's like so bang on trend, hit the metaphorical runway with StyleSnap at Amazon's re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, which we think must be like fashion week but for technology bits; we simply wouldn't be caught dead in Vegas, we're all about Milan and New York.

But at least Wilke understands how difficult it is to find the same on fleek shoes Imogen Poncerby-Craddock was wearing to the Vacuous Influencer Awards, noting that when it comes to finding their perfect outfit shoppers "struggle to find styles they can't describe in words". He so gets us.

StyleSnap is, like, totally another chic example of how AI tech can be slipped into an easy-to-use app without being too extra about it. Also, we hope against hope that such an AI-powered feature will like totally get rid of fashion faux pas. Because, darling, if we have to see another basic hoody and baggy jeans combo we will simply die. µ