Follow on Twitter as Bletchley Park recreates D-Day Enigma messages

0858: MOST IMMEDIATE. Ships' guns firing at 6/1261. Landing activity by about 30 small units near RAVENOVILLE. Landing boats are under fire from 2/1261, which is in full firing order.

BLETCHLEY PARK has been marking D-Day with new artefacts from the allied Invasion.

The museum at the site of Britain's World War II code-breaking HQ is live tweeting messages decrypted by Alan Turing and his team after being created by the Axis using the legendary Enigma coding machine.

The work of Bletchley Park in cracking the code is believed to have shortened the war by months, or even years and was crucial to the success of the Normandy Landings, 75 years ago this week.

Historian David Kenyon told the BBC: "Over the course of the day, you can see the German commanders try to understand the scale of the invasion, sifting through fact and subterfuge to find out what was really going on."

At The INQUIRER, we're always loathed to write some convoluted story about a wider world event, just to be a part of it. But we've always been keen to report about the work that was done at Bletchley Park then, and now - and so it feels appropriate to tell you about this as our tribute to The Greatest Generation.

6 June 1944 was unusual in the process. This was one of the few times during the war where the messages were intercepted on site, rather than at remote listening posts called 'Y stations' which afforded secrecy for the Bletchley site.

At the cost of possible exposure, making them a target for future bombing, the team transcribed the messages and fed them into the pioneering computers on site, thus showing that not only were the Nazis trying to assess the scale of the invasion, but that their intelligence had told them to look for the flotilla in exactly the wrong place.

Each message could be processed and translated in 2.5 hours, which was like the 4G-with-onboard-AI of its day.

If you'd like to follow along, messages were received right up to 2338 on that fateful night, with each tweet going out in real time(+75). The feed is located here. Take a moment to dip in, and remember them. μ