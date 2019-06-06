Apple accused of censoring negative reactions to its $999 Mac Pro stand

APPLE HAS BEEN accused of using copyright infringement as an excuse to take down videos showing developers booing at the reveal of its $999 Mac Pro stand.

According to our distant bastard step cousins at The Register, who first spotted it, a number of YouTube videos with titles like "WWDC 2019 Pro Stand Crowd Reaction" have been issued takedowns after Apple has requested they were yanked on copyright grounds.

These unofficial postings are, technically, subject to copyright, but it seems that not only is it almost unheard of for Apple to actively pursue clips from WWDC (after all, it's free publicity), but in this case it has only gone after videos showing the negative reaction.

When the $999 stand was mentioned, there were audible gasps and surprised laughter, followed by boos and cat-calls in the auditorium. But evidence of it is hard to come by, on YouTube or anywhere on social media, where other parts of the presentation are there in all their 210-minute pile-inducing glory.

So far, neither Apple, nor the sites involved have explained what exactly is going on, but circumstantially at least, it looks like Apple is going back on its claim that things won't 'be like 1984', the George Orwell novel where expunging inconvenient history is commonplace. There, and the Trump White House.

In fairness to Apple, its own version of WWDC is still available (below), boos and all, but it seems that isolating that bit in a way that makes it easy to find is a bridge too far for the highly-strung tech giant.

The Apple Mac Pro, a cheese grater-like replacement for the has-been-bin design, isn't just expensive in the stand department. The basic model will retail for $5,999, before adding in the monitor or its stand, with some estimates putting the cost of a fully-pimped version (based on component prices) at an eyewatering thirty grand. Boo. No, really. Boo. μ