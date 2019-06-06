Siri will play nice with third-party music apps in iOS 13

APPLE WILL REMOVE a stone form its walled garden of an ecosystem by letting Siri play audio through third-party apps when iOS 13 is released.

That's according to the Cupertino-creeping chaps at MacRumors, who have figured out that the SiriKit framework will play nice with apps that Apple doesn't have its fingers in.

As such, with iOS 13 and the newfangled iPadOS, Apple iThing users will be able to order Siri to play musing from sources that aren't tied to Apple Music. That means come the autumn, Apple fans who've yet to jump on the Apple Music bandwagon will be able to order Siri to play tracks from the likes of Spotify and Google Play Music.

However, while Apple will let such services cosy up to Siri, third-party app developers will need to stick in the functionality into their apps as Apple ain't going to do it for them.

With the iOS 13 beta being slipped out to developers this week, software wranglers will have enough scope to coax their audio apps to ask Siri to dance with them to the Vengaboys in a form of virtual school disco.

By opening up SiriKit, it should mean that Spotify and other music apps will work with Apple's HomePod, which unlike the Google Home and Amazon Echo, only came out supporting a single music streaming service in the obvious form of Apple Music.

This move could also pout cold water on the fire Spotify had been stoking up about Apple being anticompetitive by not letting its service on the HomePod or to connect with Siri.

From our point of view, this could solve one of the HomePod's significant shortcomings, which in case you hadn't figured it out is its reticence to play audio from third-party sources.

With Siri opening its legs to third-party apps, maybe Apple will knock a few more bricks out of its walled garden; just don't expect a MacBook Pro to come with a Windows 10 option while Hell remains unfrozen. µ