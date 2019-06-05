Twitter snaps up AI startup to help it sniff out fake news

Expect more robots and AIs to be on the look out for fake news

TWITTER LOOKS LIKE it's starting to take the fight against fake news more seriously as it's snapped up London startup Fabula AI to help curtail disinformation.

Fabula AI has some tech up its sleeve called Geometric Deep Learning, which apparently is pretty decent at spotting online misestimation - otherwise known as fake news

How the tech works isn't that clear to us, but it will sniff out things like diffusion characteristics in news on social networks and will use algorithms to figure out if the news is fake by how it spreads, not what it contains, with over 90 per cent accuracy. Geometric Deep Learning is apparently good at handling vast data sets that cause normal machine learning algorithms to have a fit.

It's all clever high-faluting AI stuff, but thus far Twitter hasn't said how it's going to mix the tech into its social platform.

"There's more to come on how we will integrate Fabula's technology where it makes sense to strengthen our systems and operations in the coming months," a Twitter spokesperson spouted to TechCrunch.

"It will likely take us some time to be able to integrate their graph deep learning algorithms into our ML platform. We're bringing Fabula in for the team, tech and mission, which are all aligned with our top priority: Health."

By health, Twitter means the health of the conversations going on across its social network. It will also focus on expanding applications to stop spam and abuse on its platform in the near-future.

Stepping up efforts to stop fake news is a good move by Twitter. But the platform still has some way to go before it purges unsavoury folks form its platform, as it's currently rife with people who think it's fun to threaten and abuse anyone who has a slightly different opinion from them. µ