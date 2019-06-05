Google appeals EU mega-fine over 'anticompetitive' AdSense service

GOOGLE HAS APPEALED the €1.49bn (£1.28bn) mega-fine over levied at it by the European Commission (EC) over its "anticompetitive" AdSense service.

So says The Telegraph, which reports that the search giant - which pays more in EU fines than it does in taxes has filed an appeal in the General Court of the European Union in Brussels.

Google refused to comment on the report but confirmed that an appeal against the EC's decision has been lodged.

The fine was thrown in Google's direction back in March after the EC concluded its three-year-long probe into AdSense. It found that the firm had abused its market dominance by preventing rivals from competing in the online search advertising intermediation market through the use of restrictive clauses.

"The Commission found that Google's conduct harmed competition and consumers, and stifled innovation," the EC said at the time. "Google's rivals were unable to grow and offer alternative online search advertising intermediation services to those of Google.

"As a result, owners of websites had limited options for monetizing space on these websites and were forced to rely almost solely on Google."

The Commission found that Google included exclusivity causes in its contracts that prohibited publishers from placing any search adverts from competitors on search results pages, which were later replaced with so-called 'Premium Placement' clauses that required publishers to reserve the most profitable space on their search results pages for Google's adverts.

Google also included clauses requiring publishers to seek written approval from Google before making changes to the way in which any rival adverts were displayed, according to the EC.

This is the third EU mega-fine Google has challenged in recent years; in 2017 the search giant was hit with a €2.42bn over its anticompetitive Shopping service, and last year it was whacked with a record-breaking €4.3bn fine for Android dominance abuse. µ