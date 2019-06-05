Ikea wants to sell you robot furniture for your pokey flat

Either this man is recreating the garbage crusher scene in Star Wars or something is very wrong

PURVEYOR OF FINE MEATBALLS Ikea, which we understand does a neat sideline in furniture, has announced an alliance with American start-up Ori Living to bring its Rognan furniture system to the UK.

Why do we, at INQ care, we hear you ask?

Because it's robotic furniture. That's why.

Rognan uses a robotic platform, powered by a tablet, that actually moves a false wall in your room around, to create, say, more lounge space in the day, and more bedroom space at night.

To stop it all getting squished, the system also includes several storage units that tuck your bed, desk or couch out of the way - maximising the space.

Rognan was originally launched back in 2014, aimed at developers and letters, but this is the first time we've seen it being offered up for domestic use.

Anyone who has lived in, or has been to Asia will know that space is at a premium, so it's no surprise that the system is coming first to Japan and Hong Kong, where it will be rolled out next year, promising to increase your usable space up to eight square metres. We can think of a few London flats that would benefit too, so we hope to see a wider release in the coming months.

It is fully compatible with the Ikea Platsa line of Daim Cake furniture, and the Tradfri smart lighting collection. There's no sign of pricing as yet, but given Ikea's obsession with ‘starting with a reasonable price before designing,' we'd expect it to be pretty reasonable, although the cost, once you've chucked in the furniture and lamps, is probably not going to be spare change.

Our only concern will be ensuring that you've Marie Kondo'd the shizzle out of your possessions to stop them getting squished up in the mechanism like so many lingonberries.

As well as its smart home kit, Ikea has been at the forefront of innovative techie home ideas - it already has a line of QI charging desks and tables, and is dabbling in the modular home market too. μ