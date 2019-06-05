Apple's iTunes to live on in Windows (for now, at least)

IF YOU'RE ONE of the people in mourning over the death of over-bloated media manager iTunes, Apple has some advice for you - switch to Windows.

After the company announced earlier this week that it will be dissolving iTunes into separate apps after 18 years, there was more than a little confusion over the future of its software for Windows.

That has now been addressed and the short answer is - nothing changes. iTunes shall live on as a Win32, x64 and UWP app for the foreseeable future, for all your Apple syncing needs.

It's a good thing, too. iTunes is actually one of the most popular apps in the Microsoft Store, not least of all because it does things that many other media players simply don't.

It's unlikely that iTunes will live forever on Windows either, but understandably, the focus will be on the change to Apple products, at least for the foreseeable.

Windows users will lose very little by not having the replacement apps. There's not a massive amount of new features coming, but rather a change in emphasis as Apple admits both that constantly adding modules to iTunes was getting a bit old, and that the music industry has changed focus from downloading to streaming.

Even Mac users aren't seeing the back of iTunes completely, as the iTunes Store will remain open for all your downloading in a proprietary file format needs. It has also confirmed that "nobody will lose anything" they've already paid for - even rips of your CDs.

As comforting as all this may be, Windows users can't afford to be complacent. Apple will eventually drop support for iTunes and whilst it is unlikely that it will ever leave anyone in the lurch, you only have to look at the upcoming closure of the Microsoft ebook store to see that ‘not left in the lurch' means different things to different people.

None of the changes will take place until the next version of macOS, named Catalina, due for release this autumn. μ