Firefox will now block ad tracking cookies by default

FIREFOX HAS SO MANY updates that we often lose track, but this week's is quite a significant one that sees the open source browser making good on the promise to book all third-party cookies by default.

The move comes as the latest enhancement to the browser's Enhanced Tracking Protection, first introduced in Firefox 57.

The Mozilla Foundation, the not-for-profit which makes Firefox, has been working towards this point for some time, alerting us to the planned changes last year. Firefox 65 arrived in January and added controls for blocking specific content, but it was left at the lowest setting by default, as privacy has a habit of breaking web pages and perhaps more importantly from our point of view, stops the website making any money.

But that all changes today with the release of Firefox 68, which will block 2,500 sites' cookies at launch with more to be added as the feature is fine-tuned for different web pages.

Existing Firefox users will see the feature switched on over the coming months. You'll be notified, and if you just can't wait that long, don't fret, you can turn it on manually straight away by clicking the information icon in the address bar and following the instructions.

The primary focus of the feature is to stop ads that are building up a profile on you just by the pages you visit. A feature introduced earlier this year enhances this using technology from the Tor browser, which provides false dimensions for the browser window, which confuses the heck out of your common or garden tracking cookie.

Also new in this edition is a rebranded password manager called Lockwise - formerly the mobile-only Lockbox - reaching the desktop for the first time and promising a seamless cross-device password management system for those using Firefox across form factors.

Next up for Firefox: Flash will be turned off in the upcoming Firefox 69. Nice. μ