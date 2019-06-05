Microsoft and Lynx are bringing the stink of Xbox gaming to shelves

'They told me the girls would be throwing themselves at me'

GAMERS THAT want to up their stank game can now scrub up and polish their Halo with the official scent of not washing for three-days straight: Xbox - the smell.

Designed alongside the good people at Axe (Lynx, to us Blighty-types), the branded body spray (ie boy perfume), shower gel and deodorant will mean an end to blessing the rains of Africa and moving on to the rugged smell of introversion.

Xbox is hoping gamers will 'splash it all over' before leaving the house, which assumes that they ever do leave the house, but you get the idea.

Tania Chee, the business group lead for Xbox Australia / New Zealand burbled: "We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special,"

"Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door."

Yeah, let's see how long that keeps the B.O. at bay, shall we?

Microsoft describes the smell as "a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood*".

Perfect for grinding the Gears of War and passifying them into a quivering mess of hormones and masked sweat, then.

"Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel."

The range goes on sale next month, just in time for E3, which will be the first time some Xbox users have left the house since Christmas, so its good to know that funk will be catered for.

It's not the first time that a tech company has released a branded range of mid-market toiletries. Only joking, its a ridiculous idea, of course, it is. μ

*we think this is cedarwood, but we're not experts and make no apocathary about it.