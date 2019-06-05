BT plans to shutter 90 per cent of its offices in Blighty

TELECOMS GIANT BT has announced plans to shutter more than 270 of its 300 offices in the UK in a bid to cut £1.5bn in costs.

The move will see BT reduce 90 per cent of its current locations, including its St Paul's headquarters in London where the company has been based since 1874, into just 30 sites as part of a consolidation effort dubbed 'The Better Workplace Programme', which is expected to be completed in 2023.

London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Bristol, Ipswich and Birmingham have been named as 'key locations' for BT.

Staff, or at least those that remain, will benefit from "state of the art" 5G connectivity alongside the existing fibre connections at the new locations, which will presumably be adorned with the firm's new motorway stop sign logo.

"The Better Workplace Programme is about bringing our people together in brilliant spaces, and transforming the way we work," BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said.

"Revealing these eight locations is just the first step; we have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future. As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers."

BT's announcement comes 12 months after the firm revealed plans to axe 13,000 staff - or around 13 per cent of its global workforce - over the next three years.

At the time, BT said the job losses would come mainly from back office and middle management roles, with around two-thirds of the job cuts set to fall on the company's 80,000-strong UK workforce, with the remainder coming from the 18,000 staff it employs internationally.

"Decisions like this are not easy, we recognise that it is going to affect a lot of people but ultimately we need to do these things to ensure that we remain a competitive business going forward and that we can benchmark our performance against peer companies," BT CEO Gavin Patterson said. µ