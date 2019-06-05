Samsung has delayed its Galaxy Home speaker, again

SAMSUNG FIRST LAUNCHED its Galaxy Home smart speaker in August last year, but the Bixby-powered device is still nowhere to be seen.

But fret not, er, Bixby fans, the speaker is still coming; Samsung CEO Hyun-suk Kim told the Korea Herald this week that Galaxy Home is "planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year."

That suggests the Galaxy Home will likely arrive on shelves in August/September - 12 months after it first made its debut and four months after its planned April release date.

There's no official word on what's causing the hold-up, but given Bixby has long struggled to grasp the English language, it's likely Samsung's AI helper is behind the delay.

The Galaxy Home, which the INQ team previously decided looks like a cross between "an air freshener on stilts" and a "badger on a milking stool", is Samsung's first smart speaker device, and it takes aim squarely - or, er, vase-shapedly - with its focus on high-end audio.

The fabric-wrapped speaker is elevated by three tripod-esque metal legs, and Samsung is promising "amazing sound" thanks to the gadget's six built-in speakers and accompanying subwoofer.

Eight far-field microphones will ensure than Bixby always hears your commands, and with the firm's SmartThings hub integrated into the speaker, the assistant will be able to control your internet-connected gadgets, as well as play music and answer (basic, presumably) questions.

There's no word yet as to how much the Galaxy Home will cost when it eventually goes on sale.

The rocket-shaped speaker isn't the only Samsung product facing delays; the firm still hasn't coughed on a release date for its bork-prone Galaxy Fold, and recent reports suggest the launch of the flexible smartphone been delayed beyond June. µ