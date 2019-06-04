Nvidia could reveal 'Super' GeForce RTX cards at E3

SOUPED UP Nvidia graphics cards could be on the E3 2019 menu as Team Green might be poised to reveal "super" takes on its GeForce RTX line up.

That's according to rumours picked up by TweakTown, which heard from sources with knowledge of Nvidia's machinations that the GeForce RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080 are set to come with boosted GDDR6 memory, which will give them a decent performance hike.

The current RTX line up is by no means slow at pushing pixels. But as AMD has revealed its Radeon RX 5700 next-generation Navi graphics card, with potential for more to follow at E3, Nvidia looks like it might be rising up to the challenge of its Team Red.

Nvidia has already teased that "something super is coming" at E3, but it gave little away. Giving the memory of its RTX cards a kick up the graphics spout is one thing, but it's arguably not what we'd consider to be super.

With that in mind, there's an outside chance Nvidia could reveal one hell of a graphics card at the gaming showcase. We'd say it would be something along the lines of a Titan-take on the Turing-based RTX cards.

WCCFtech also has its own rumours, which suggest that $100 will be sliced off the MSRP of the RTX cards, which will certainly make them more appealing and likely more competitive with the price points AMD will be targeting with its Navi graphics cards.

Other than that, we have nothing more but our own pure predictions, so let's indulge in those. There's potential for Nvidia to reveal the next steps for its GeForce Now streaming service, as E3 would be a good place to do that.

Or more left-field, Nvidia could even reveal its own games console, perhaps something in the vein of a next-generation Shield streaming gadget. And further entering the realms of rampant speculation, Nvidia might even reveal that its tech will power the next-generation Xbox, thereby preparing to lock horns with the AMD-powered PlayStation 5; however, if that comes to fruition we'll be very surprised.

Either way, time will tell in a mere matter of days. µ