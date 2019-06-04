Huawei is floating off its undersea cable biz before its completely sinks

EMBATTLED TECH GIANT Huawei is selling off a key portion of its infrastructure as the US-China trade war drags on.

A filing on Monday shows that the company's undersea cable business is the first sandbag to be tossed from the wavering hot-air balloon of Huawei.

Despite public perceptions, the vast majority of telecoms traffic doesn't come from satellites, but rather from huge undersea pipes, beloved by snacking sharks, measuring thousands of miles and linking continents.

Hengton Optic-Electric Co Ltd has said that it entered into a provisional agreement to buy 51 per cent of Huawei Marine Systems Co Ltd on 31 May. Financial details were not disclosed.

Huawei Marine started out in 2008 as a joint venture with UK-based Global Marine, which still holds a minority stake in the business at the time of sale. During its 11-years, it has (it sez) rolled out 31,000 miles of cables, including a 5,000 mile whopper between Africa and South America, completed last year and providing a "hop-free" link between the two continents for the first time.

It is understood the US concerns over Huawei's possible links to the Chinese espionage community and therefore the Chinese government stretched to this cable network. Although divesting it to a third-party will go some way to addressing concerns, it has simply been sold to another Chinese firm, which is a bit like shifting squares in a slide puzzle.

Hengtong has its own projects based in South America, as well as a fibre-optic co-venture with a US firm. It's not clear how any of this is affected by the ban. When push comes to shove, if it isn't, one has to ask why, as it raises the fact that the Huawei-Trump feud is purely personal. We get the feeling this story is far from over.

Huawei, being Huawei, has made no comment yet, but is likely to come out fighting with some pre-planned mega statement when it suits them. The company is in the midst of suing the US Government, arguing that the ban on working with it is unconstitutional. μ